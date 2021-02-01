Lord Mayor quizzed on potential double rates hike for Brisbane

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is unable to confirm or deny the Brisbane City Council will include two rates rises in the next financial year.

Council froze any hikes last year, which has led to concern rates will climb twice in the coming financial year.

“I’m not going to speculate on what will happen in the next budget because we haven’t actually finalised that budget yet,” Mr Schrinner told Neil Breen.

Mr Schrinner said he is proud to have delivered the “first financial year in Brisbane City Council where rates have not gone up.”

“I can promise the people of Brisbane we’ll be doing the right thing to responsibly manage their money.”

Image: Getty