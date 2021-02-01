4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lord Mayor quizzed on potential double rates hike for Brisbane

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Adrian Schrinnerrates
Article image for Lord Mayor quizzed on potential double rates hike for Brisbane

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is unable to confirm or deny the Brisbane City Council will include two rates rises in the next financial year. 

Council froze any hikes last year, which has led to concern rates will climb twice in the coming financial year.

“I’m not going to speculate on what will happen in the next budget because we haven’t actually finalised that budget yet,” Mr Schrinner told Neil Breen.

Mr Schrinner said he is proud to have delivered the “first financial year in Brisbane City Council where rates have not gone up.”

“I can promise the people of Brisbane we’ll be doing the right thing to responsibly manage their money.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
LocalNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873