Lord Mayor lays out current vaccine plan for council workers

Brisbane City Council has been drawn into the debate over whether workplaces should mandate the coronavirus vaccine for staff.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Neil Breen while “it is really important that as many people as possible have it”, he doesn’t believe Brisbane City Council will make the jab mandatory.

“But we will strongly be encouraging people to take [it]”.

Mr Schrinner said the recent Greater Brisbane lockdown reminded residents the virus is still looming.

“The short lockdown was the right thing to do,” he added. “We dodged a bullet there, which was fantastic.”

Image: Getty