Logan’s online shopping reaches for the skies

Logan residents are enjoying barista-made artisan coffee from the comfort of their homes, delivered by drones.

After hearing Neil Breen discuss drone-delivered chemist supplies in Goondiwindi yesterday, Extraction Artisan Coffee co-owner Heather Scott contacted 4BC Breakfast, to say the innovation is happening closer to home.

“A couple of years ago we were approached by the company Wing and they wanted to deliver drone coffee,” she said.

“From Wednesday to Sunday, we have a barista located out on their site and we deliver coffee to people in Marsden and Crestmead.”

Ms Scott said Wing is considering expanding to more suburbs across Logan as interest in the service grows.

“On our biggest day, which was during the height of COVID, I think we were pretty close to [delivering] 100 coffees.”

Wing also partners with both a grocery and hardware store and a chemist.

To participate, residents can download the Wing Logan app, sign up and the company will visit participants’ properties to locate a landing point.

“Once they set that up, you’re good to go!

“I highly recommend if you’re a Logan resident to jump on the app and register that you’re interested in participating.”

