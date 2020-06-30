Local lockdowns for Melbourne hotspots amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced 10 postcodes in Melbourne will be locked down in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference today, the Premier announced the re-imposing of restrictions for particular postcodes across Melbourne as a result of “unacceptably high rates of community transmission”.

Local lockdowns will take effect from 11:59pm tomorrow and will be in place until July 29.

“Since last Thursday across the state with a particular focus on the hotspot suburbs, there has been 93,00 tests conducted,” he said.

“37,000 doors have been knocked on.”

Broadmeadows, Fawkner and Albanvale have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

“The most concern is the amount of community transmission in these suburbs,” he said.

“Each and every home … will have to stay in their homes except for those four reasons.

“Only when you need to use one of those four reasons [work or school, care or caregiving, exercise, essential shopping].

“This only works if people comply and use common sense.”

Police will patrol the areas, and anyone without a valid reason for being out of the house faces a fine.

There will also be “booze bus” type checks of vehicles entering or leaving affected suburbs.

He urged Victorians to get tested in the suburban blitz.

“I do feel obliged to inform you that in Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs alone, some 928 people refused to be tested.”

Mr Andrews says he will ask the Prime Minister to divert all flights away from Melbourne for the next fortnight with returning travellers.

Hotel quarantine will also be the subject of an inquiry.

Businesses and facilities including gyms, cinemas and beauty salons will again face restrictions, while cafes and restaurants are able to open for take-away and delivery.

Image: Nine News Australia

