Local 4BC host announced for Wide World of Sports

Leading rugby league commentator and sports broadcaster Peter Psaltis will host a local version of Wide World of Sports on 4BC.

Earlier this year 4BC announced plans to significantly expand local content in Brisbane, with respected journalist Neil Breen behind the mic of the new Breakfast show and former MP Scott Emerson hosting the local Drive program.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the microphone at 4BC,” Peter said.

“Brisbane is the sporting capital of the country at the moment, and there’s so much to look forward to locally in the weeks and months ahead.”

4BC Content Manager Max Dudley said Peter will be an exciting addition to the team.

“Peter is a much-loved son of 4BC and his passion for Queensland sport and rugby league makes him the perfect choice to launch our new and local Wide World of Sports show.”

He will also be heard in news bulletins during Breakfast with Neil Breen and The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Peter will start on 4BC with the Wide World of Sports show from October 12.

Wide World of Sports airs weekdays from 6-7pm