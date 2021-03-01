LNP face down ‘a generation in opposition’ amid party unrest

Queensland’s LNP Leader David Crisafulli has committed to taking on the party’s internal unrest highlighted by Peter Gleeson’s investigation.

Mr Crisafulli acknowledged something is amiss within party headquarters, contradicting LNP President Cynthia Hardy, who chalked the story up to ‘fantasy’.

“I’m going to meet it head on,” Mr Crisafulli said to Neil Breen. “Because if we don’t, we consign ourselves to a generation in opposition.”

“We haven’t tasted political success for a long, long time and we’ve got to do the things to make us fit for office.

“I want to talk in the months ahead about the sort of Queensland I want to shape for this great state, but first, I’ve got to get my house in order and I’m rolling everything on this to make sure we do it and do it properly.”

Image: Matt Dennien / Brisbane Times