Treachery, backstabbing and dysfunction: Why the LNP continues to lose in Queensland

Sky News Host Peter Gleeson has proposed internal unrest within Queensland’s LNP Party is the root cause for Labor holding power for 27 of the last 30 years.

Gleeson told Neil Breen a lack of internal solidarity was evidenced by incidents such as internal leaks and past LNP presidents caught on Clive Palmer’s yacht on the Brisbane River on election night.

“That of course, underscored the dysfunctionality between the party wing and the organisational wing.

“They’d abandoned not only their candidates, but their members, their volunteers.”

Gleeson argued this issue has been ongoing in the party for decades to the same results.

“The way it’s run, it has to be totally deconstructed.”

Image: Brisbane Times / Toby Crockford, Nine News