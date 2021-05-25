4BC
  Home
  News
Live television cross punctuated by terrifying gunfire

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
US
A live cross for US TV reporting the anniversary of George Floyd’s death has been interrupted by a dramatic shooting.

The gunshots were heard at around 10am near George Floyd Square at Minneapolis, the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day.

An estimated 7,600 Americans have been killed by guns in 2021.

“I think we should send a personal thanks in Australia to John Howard for gun control,” Neil Breen said.

Press PLAY below to hear details of the shooting 

Neil Breen
News
