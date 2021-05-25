Live television cross punctuated by terrifying gunfire

A live cross for US TV reporting the anniversary of George Floyd’s death has been interrupted by a dramatic shooting.

The gunshots were heard at around 10am near George Floyd Square at Minneapolis, the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

An estimated 7,600 Americans have been killed by guns in 2021.

“I think we should send a personal thanks in Australia to John Howard for gun control,” Neil Breen said.

