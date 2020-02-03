4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lindt Cafe siege police honoured in secret ceremony

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
lindt siegeMick Fuller

Five years after the Lindt cafe siege, 48 police officers will today be honoured at a secret ceremony.

29 officers will receive the force’s highest honour, the Commissioner’s Valour Award. A further 19 will receive the Commissioner’s Commendation for Courage.

The time and location has to be kept secret as most of those involved are Tactical Operations officers involved in “covert type roles”.

Commissioner Mick Fuller tells Alan Jones the 2014 terrorist attack has had a lasting impact on a lot of people.

“They’re going into high-risk situations every day and it just happened that Lindt Cafe, obviously being a terrorist incident and the first of its kind in Australia, received a lot of scrutiny.

“For mine, these officers were courageous before Lindt Cafe and they will be afterwards.

“I meet with some of the survivors and the police and they talk about it as if it was yesterday.”

Alan Jones says they awards are well-deserved and long overdue.

“I don’t have any comprehension of how they handle this, let alone how they handle the aftermath.

“All I can say is they’ve earnt their medals and our gratitude.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

Ray Hadley reveals the impact the Lindt siege has had on him

Image: Getty/David Gray

Alan Jones
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.