Linda Reynolds admitted to hospital amid parliament rape allegation scandal

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Linda Reynolds
Article image for Linda Reynolds admitted to hospital amid parliament rape allegation scandal

Western Australian Senator Linda Reynolds has taken medical leave after being admitted to Canberra Hospital.

The move was made on advice from her cardiologist, relating to a pre-existing medical condition.

Ms Reynolds was set to appear before the National Press Club today, expected to front questions about her handling of the sexual assault allegations made by former staffer Brittany Higgins.

“The cynics … are saying the reason the Minister’s been admitted to hospital is so she doesn’t have to face those questions,” Nine News Federal Political Editor Chris Ulhmann told Deborah Knight.

“But I think it’s been pretty obvious since late last week that Linda Reynolds was personally struggling.

“She broke down in parliament answering a question that was unrelated to this issue.”

Senator Reynold has been contacted by the Prime Minister to express his concern and sympathy.

Senator Marise Payne will be the Acting Defense Minister until Ms Reynolds returns.

Brittany Higgins has released a short statement on Twitter, wishing her “all the best with her recovery”.

Press PLAY below to hear Chris Ulhmann’s full update

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty 

