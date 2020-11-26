‘Like a kid at Christmas’: What it’s like to be released from political imprisonment

Journalist Peter Greste has given insights into freed Australian scholar Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s mental state based on his own experience being imprisoned in Egypt.

Mr Greste, who was jailed in Cairo for supposed national security offences for more than 400 days, told Scott Emerson life never truly returns to “the old normal” after such a terrifying experience.

“When I was released, it came as a complete shock for me – I had no idea it was coming.

“I was convinced I was going to be in prison for a whole lot longer.

“I’ve compared it often to [being] like a kid at Christmas.

“When Christmas is coming, you’re aware of it, you count down the days … You’re psychologically prepared for it.

“But imagine if you just … woke up one morning, and saw these presents at the end of the bed with no warning whatsoever? You’d wonder ‘What’s going on here?’

“‘Is it all going to get snatched away?'”

Image: Getty