4BC
Legendary musician Andrew Farriss says he’s always gravitated towards country music

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Andrew FarrissINXS
Article image for Legendary musician Andrew Farriss says he’s always gravitated towards country music

Legendary musician and songwriter Andrew Farriss is releasing his debut solo album with a country, blues style.

A key member of INXS, who was behind many of the hit INXS songs, will be touring across Australia.

“I was supposed to originally put my album out a year ago, and then I had to change my plans like so many other people, because of the pandemic,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So I put out an EP in the meantime, I have had a great reaction to that.”

He said country music is all about the songs and he naturally gravitates towards country music.

He admitted he writes differently for himself.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Supplied

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleNews
