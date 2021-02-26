Legendary chief lifeguard Warren Young hangs up the cap after 47 years

Legendary Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young is hanging up his cap after 47 years.

The Burleigh Lifeguard Centre has been named after him for his incredible service to the community.

“It’s been rewarding, and I’ve met some incredible people,” he told Scott Emerson.

He can even remember his first shift.

“I remember starting work at Burleigh in December permanently in 1973.

“It was busy … you were virtually on your own initially and it really made you keen on the surveillance and reading the water aspect of the job. I found it challenging at first, but rewarding at the same time.”

Mr Young said he’s had a great send-off, and reflected on how the beach and population has changed.

“It’s been an ever growing place, the Gold Coast.”

He gave one last surf report on Bill McDonald’s show.

Sunshine Coast lifeguard Dave McLean described him as one of a kind.

“Champion bloke, champion life saver!”

