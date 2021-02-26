4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Legendary chief lifeguard Warren Young hangs up the cap after 47 years

3 hours ago
Bill McDonald + Scott Emerson
lifeguards
Article image for Legendary chief lifeguard Warren Young hangs up the cap after 47 years

Legendary Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young is hanging up his cap after 47 years.

The Burleigh Lifeguard Centre has been named after him for his incredible service to the community.

“It’s been rewarding, and I’ve met some incredible people,” he told Scott Emerson.

He can even remember his first shift.

“I remember starting work at Burleigh in December permanently in 1973.

“It was busy … you were virtually on your own initially and it really made you keen on the surveillance and reading the water aspect of the job. I found it challenging at first, but rewarding at the same time.”

Mr Young said he’s had a great send-off, and reflected on how the beach and population has changed.

“It’s been an ever growing place, the Gold Coast.”

Click PLAY below to hear his interview on 4BC Drive

He gave one last surf report on Bill McDonald’s show.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Sunshine Coast lifeguard Dave McLean described him as one of a kind.

“Champion bloke, champion life saver!”

Image: iStock

 

Bill McDonald + Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873