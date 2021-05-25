Leading GP’s unease with assisted dying bill

A leading GP has raised concerns about the government’s assisted dying bill.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told parliament it will give terminally ill a choice as to how their life will end, as the draft bill was introduced into parliament.

It’s a discussion that will be vigorously debated as the government prepares for the debate in the House in September.

Dr Steve Hambleton, a former state and federal AMA president, told Scott Emerson more should be done to lift the level of palliative care.

“We are just about to change a law that’s really important in our society, and we have seen in other states, this is the first time Queensland is going to make a fundamental change that we support in society, the law supports it, the moral principle supports it: do not take human life.

“We are about to codify how you might do that or at least how you might help someone do that.”

He said if there were people suffering in the end stages of their life, more needed to be done.

“I don’t know whether this is the right solution.”

Image: iStock