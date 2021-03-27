LATEST | Queensland records new positive COVID-19 case overnight

One new locally acquired COVID-19 case has been detected in Queensland overnight.

A man from Strathpine in the Moretan Bay region who is a close contact of the 26-year-old Stafford man who originally tested positive on Thursday has now caught the virus.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeannette Young said she’s pleased to see testing numbers are up.

“There were triple the number of people who normally get tested on averga ein Brisbane who came forward and got tested, which is excellent.

“Please could people continue do that, any symptoms at all, particularly if you live in Brisbane or Moreton Bay regional councils, please come forward and get tested.”

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk said close contacts have been isolated.

“We have identified 18 close contacts of the man who has the original community transmission source, and the contact tracers are doing an excellent job.”

Five cases were also found in hotel quarantine, taking the state’s active total to 71.

Coronavirus fragments have also been found in more local wastewater.

COVID-19 traces have been detected at the Rockhampton North and Luggage Point, which services the Brisbane North area and some inner-city Brisbane South suburbs treatment plants.