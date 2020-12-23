4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor slammed amidst long wait times at Gold Coast testing clinics

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
covid-19gold coast
Article image for Labor slammed amidst long wait times at Gold Coast testing clinics

Gold Coast testing clinics were struggling to handle an influx of coronavirus tests yesterday, with wait times up to six hours. 

Lines were overflowing into the heat outside and many people were sunburned or fainted.

Queensland’s Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said the wait times were not good enough.

“Quite frankly, long lines will only discourage people from doing the right thing,” she said to Mark Levy.

“These queues down the street from testing clinics show that the three walk-in clinics on the Gold Coast just aren’t enough.

“What Labor should be doing is ramping up their testing clinics which don’t need a GP referral or an appointment in light of New South Wales’ recent outbreaks.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images

Mark Levy
HealthLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873