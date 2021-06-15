Labor says PM has ‘questions to answer’ after ABC program

Federal Labor says Prime Minister Scott Morrison has questions to answer over his links to a man who allegedly follows the Q’Anon conspiracy theory.

In a Four Corners program which aired last night, the ABC raised questions about the relationship between Tim Stewart and Mr Morrison.

“I think when he returns to Australia, and I don’t want to criticise the Prime Minister while he’s overseas representing Australia, I think there will be some serious questions to answer,” Oxley MP Milton Dick told Scott Emerson.

Speaking on 4BC Breakfast, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the PM had made it clear he has no involvement in the group.

