4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ABC’s activism ‘targeting the Prime Minister’, Peta Credlin says

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
FOUR CORNERSPrime Minister Scott MorrisonQAnon
Article image for ABC’s activism ‘targeting the Prime Minister’, Peta Credlin says

The controversial Four Corners episode establishing a tenuous link between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and QAnon aired last night.

The episode aired after it was delayed by management, exploring Scott Morrison’s relationship with QAnon follower Tim Stewart.

Political analyst Peta Credlin slammed the story, telling Neil Breen it evidenced a “real activism now with the ABC”.

“Why on earth should the mere fact that the wife of the man once worked for the Prime Minister’s wife and suddenly it’s all Scott Morrison’s fault?

“I think the ABC still does a lot of good … but I have to tell you the news and current affairs programming is out of control and it has a real hatred of the Morrison Government.

“It’s very much targeting the Prime Minister.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen and Peta Credlin’s discuss the episode in full

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873