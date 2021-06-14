ABC’s activism ‘targeting the Prime Minister’, Peta Credlin says

The controversial Four Corners episode establishing a tenuous link between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and QAnon aired last night.

The episode aired after it was delayed by management, exploring Scott Morrison’s relationship with QAnon follower Tim Stewart.

Political analyst Peta Credlin slammed the story, telling Neil Breen it evidenced a “real activism now with the ABC”.

“Why on earth should the mere fact that the wife of the man once worked for the Prime Minister’s wife and suddenly it’s all Scott Morrison’s fault?

“I think the ABC still does a lot of good … but I have to tell you the news and current affairs programming is out of control and it has a real hatred of the Morrison Government.

“It’s very much targeting the Prime Minister.”

