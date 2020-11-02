4BC
Former QLD premier berates his own party for preferencing ‘political anarchists’

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Former QLD premier berates his own party for preferencing ‘political anarchists’

The Queensland election has delivered the Greens two seats and an uptick in primary votes, and Labor are blaming preferences.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick told Scott Emerson the Greens are a “danger to the economy”, and hit back at Coalition MPs who have previously criticised Labor for allying with them.

“I want to be very clear with your listeners: if the LNP had not taken that stance of preferencing Amy MacMahon, it’s my belief Labor would’ve retained South Brisbane.

“If they ever say that in the parliament again, I’ll be jumping up and down and saying well, we warned that this would happen.”

Scott pointed out the hypocrisy of that stance, given his own experience running for the seat of Maiwar.

“I only lost that because the ALP preferenced the Greens ahead of me!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Former Coalition premier of Queensland Rob Borbidge characterised the preferencing decision as “an absolutely dreadful mistake”.

He told Scott returning Jackie Trad to government would’ve been a better outcome for South Brisbane and the LNP in general.

“I put Labor ahead of the Greens; I think a lot of other LNP voters would’ve done the same thing.

“The LNP and the Labor Party have certain shared values … [but] the Greens these days are virtually political anarchists.

“The day of reckoning is coming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News Queensland

