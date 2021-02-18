4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘King’ Di Bella revolutionises Brisbane’..

‘King’ Di Bella revolutionises Brisbane’s coffee culture

24 seconds ago
Olympia Kwitowski
coffee
Article image for ‘King’ Di Bella revolutionises Brisbane’s coffee culture

‘Coffee King’ Phil Di Bella’s latest Brisbane venture is anticipated to revolutionise Brisbane’s coffee scene, with a focus on small businesses and individual consumers. 

The Coffee Commune is a collaborative community including bean producers, roasters and suppliers sharing their expertise, support and buying power.

“The Coffee Commune is all about building something that builds the coffee community and helps everyone reach their potential,” Mr Di Bella told Olympia Kwitowski.

“I’ve empowered the small guys to have the buying power of someone that’s very large.”

Mr Di Bella gave Olympia a taster to the learning experiences with a quick tip to make great coffee:

“Passion. It’s definitely passion. But it’s also understanding your apparatus.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Olympia Kwitowski
FoodLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873