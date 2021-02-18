‘King’ Di Bella revolutionises Brisbane’s coffee culture

‘Coffee King’ Phil Di Bella’s latest Brisbane venture is anticipated to revolutionise Brisbane’s coffee scene, with a focus on small businesses and individual consumers.

The Coffee Commune is a collaborative community including bean producers, roasters and suppliers sharing their expertise, support and buying power.

“The Coffee Commune is all about building something that builds the coffee community and helps everyone reach their potential,” Mr Di Bella told Olympia Kwitowski.

“I’ve empowered the small guys to have the buying power of someone that’s very large.”

Mr Di Bella gave Olympia a taster to the learning experiences with a quick tip to make great coffee:

“Passion. It’s definitely passion. But it’s also understanding your apparatus.”

Image: Getty