Journalism 101: Neil Breen schools Annastacia Palaszczuk on terminology

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
journalismPremier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Article image for Journalism 101: Neil Breen schools Annastacia Palaszczuk on terminology

Neil Breen has offered up his journalism knowledge to help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk write her Tweets. 

This week, Neil’s noticed Ms Palaszczuk has developed an interesting habit: “she likes breaking her own stories.”

The label has been strung onto a number of her recent announcements via social media.

However, there’s just one problem with that…

Press PLAY below to hear Breenie’s advice 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
