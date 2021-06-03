Journalism 101: Neil Breen schools Annastacia Palaszczuk on terminology
Neil Breen has offered up his journalism knowledge to help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk write her Tweets.
This week, Neil’s noticed Ms Palaszczuk has developed an interesting habit: “she likes breaking her own stories.”
The label has been strung onto a number of her recent announcements via social media.
BREAKING: An epic line-up of Australian musicians will rock Townsville ahead of next week’s historic State of Origin match.@jessicamauboy, @BIRDSOFTOKYO, and @BusbyMarou will put on a show for locals and visitors at Origin Live Rocks Townsville. pic.twitter.com/M9rBbwSMUG
— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 3, 2021
However, there’s just one problem with that…
Image: Nine News