4BC
Josh Frydenberg tight-lipped on tourism package after FNQ visit

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has remained tight-lipped out about an announcement on a tourism package for operators suffering in far north Queensland. 

Mr Frydenberg urged the industry to “wait and see” the details of the package, but said the government wanted to encourage more people into tourism destinations.

He assured the industry help is on the way and they will “back businesses who back themselves”.

“When it comes to supporting Queensland, the Morrison government has done the bulk of the heavy lifting,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Since the crisis began, we have provided over $28 billion dollars of direct economic support to Queensland families and to businesses.

“The State Government has committed just over $8 billion over 4.5 years in both economic and health support, so we have delivered more than three times what the state government has promised to.

“I would welcome the Palaszczuk Goverment doing a bit more for Queensland.

“They should dig deeper into their pockets, and provide more support go the Queensland a businesses in the tourism sector.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Frydenberg reignites war of words with Queensland government

Scott Emerson
