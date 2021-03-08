4BC
Frydenberg reignites war of words with Queensland government

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Frydenberg reignites war of words with Queensland government

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has stood firm on JobKeeper’s end, insisting he will not “take a lecture from the Queensland government”. 

Mr Frydenberg visited Cairns yesterday, speaking to a number of businesses weaned off JobKeeper ahead of its end later this month.

But Premier Palaszczuk continues to champion an extension to the payments for the state’s tourism industry.

“We know the federal government has done the vast bulk of the heavy lifting in providing economic support into Queensland,” Mr Frydenberg told Neil.

“The Queensland government can be entitled to their own opinions, but they can’t be entitled to their own facts.”

Mr Frydenberg reiterated JobKeeper was only ever intended as temporary support.

Press PLAY below to hear Josh Frydenberg’s comments in full

Image: Nine News 

