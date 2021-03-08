Frydenberg reignites war of words with Queensland government

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has stood firm on JobKeeper’s end, insisting he will not “take a lecture from the Queensland government”.

Mr Frydenberg visited Cairns yesterday, speaking to a number of businesses weaned off JobKeeper ahead of its end later this month.

But Premier Palaszczuk continues to champion an extension to the payments for the state’s tourism industry.

“We know the federal government has done the vast bulk of the heavy lifting in providing economic support into Queensland,” Mr Frydenberg told Neil.

“The Queensland government can be entitled to their own opinions, but they can’t be entitled to their own facts.”

Mr Frydenberg reiterated JobKeeper was only ever intended as temporary support.

Image: Nine News