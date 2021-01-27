John Millman explains why he wants to get back into quarantine

Despite having already completed hotel quarantine in Sydney last year, John Millman wants to complete a second bout.

Millman found himself in a tricky position ahead of the Australian Open, stuck outside the borders of Victoria and unable to re-enter the tennis quarantine bubble.

Millman hopes to join coach Peter Luczak and practise on the Melbourne Park courts to get a feel of the surface.

“I’ve been hearing whisperings from some of the players that it’s quite quick this year and very different from last year,” he told Peter Psaltis.

But re-entering hotel quarantine seems to be easier said than done.

“It was a bit easier to get inside that quarantine bubble if you were from out of the country.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images