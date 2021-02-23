4BC
JobSeeker recipients can expect more ‘scrutiny’ to balance extra cash

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has defended the permanent increase to the JobSeeker benefit, saying it is a balanced package. 

Australians on JobSeeker will be required to actively apply for up to 20 jobs a month.

The unemployment benefit will rise $50, taking the new payment to $610 a fortnight.

“After careful consideration about the very long running debate that has existed about whether JobSeeker is adequate,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Scott Emerson.

“And by acting and increasing JobSeeker by $50 a fortnight, our government is applying the largest increase to JobSeeker since 1986.

“So it is a very significant step taken today, but I know it will be criticised by many who claim it should be even more.”

He said the government had increased some of the criteria for JobSeeker recipients, who can expect to be “audited and scrutinised” more in terms of their search for work.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Permanent JobSeeker increase revealed

Scott Emerson
AustraliaMoneyNewsPolitics
