James Roberts cops fine and one-match ban for alleged balcony breach

Wests Tigers player James Roberts has been fined $7500 and been given a one match ban for an alleged biosecurity breach in Queensland hotel quarantine.

The NRL was investigating after Roberts breached biosecurity protocol breach when he went out on his balcony for some fresh air.

In a statement, the NRL says he will have to complete education and training programs.

“In determining the proposed sanction, the NRL has taken into account the difficulties Roberts has had in coping with quarantine. Roberts has been provided with additional wellbeing support,” the statement read.

“Roberts has 5 days to respond to the Breach Notice.”

Last week, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said she was monitoring breaches closely.

