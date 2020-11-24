‘It’s not Amsterdam!’: Neil Breen shakes his head over CBD bike plan

Neil Breen says he “burst out laughing” when he heard the plan for electronic bikes in Brisbane’s CBD.

Brisbane City Council will axe its City Cycle shared bicycle scheme, instead replacing them with 2000 electric bikes after usage dropped off in recent years.

“Has anyone used City Cycle? Fair dinkum, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone on those bikes, not for a long time.”

The City Cycle bike share project has cost council $16.5 million.

“It’s this obsession with our cities to think that everyone is going to ride a bike,” he said.

“A lot of people love riding bikes to work, and if you love riding to work, I applaud you, Brisbane is hilly.

“It’s not Amsterdam, where it’s just all flat.

“Brisbane is a hilly place, it’s tough to ride a bike.”

Image: Nine News