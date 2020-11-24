4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s not Amsterdam!’: Neil Breen shakes his head over CBD bike plan

13 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane city councilcity cycleelectronic bikes
Article image for ‘It’s not Amsterdam!’: Neil Breen shakes his head over CBD bike plan

Neil Breen says he “burst out laughing” when he heard the plan for electronic bikes in Brisbane’s CBD. 

Brisbane City Council will axe its City Cycle shared bicycle scheme, instead replacing them with 2000 electric bikes after usage dropped off in recent years.

“Has anyone used City Cycle? Fair dinkum, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone on those bikes, not for a long time.”

The City Cycle bike share project has cost council $16.5 million.

“It’s this obsession with our cities to think that everyone is going to ride a bike,” he said.

“A lot of people love riding bikes to work, and if you love riding to work, I applaud you, Brisbane is hilly.

“It’s not Amsterdam, where it’s just all flat.

“Brisbane is a hilly place, it’s tough to ride a bike.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

 

Image: Nine News

Neil Breen
HealthLifestyleLocalNewsQLDTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873