  • ‘It’s life-saving’: Country crippled..

‘It’s life-saving’: Country crippled by drought drenched in rain

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
droughtrain

In recent years this country has been in a fierce, crippling drought, the worst for many generations.

Ben Fordham’s unofficial drought correspondents, Walgett farmers, Jamie and Gina Warden, have kept 2GB listeners in touch with what has been happening on the land.

Six weeks ago their area started receiving a big dump of rain, Jamie tells Ben, “it’s as good as it gets.”

“It’s a tremendous start we’ve had and obviously it’s been a long time coming… for us out here it’s life-saving.

“In a fortnight mate, the tractors will be going and we’ll start to try and produce a bit of food for this beautiful country that we live in.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty / David Gray

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsNSW
