‘It’s fundamentally wrong’: Leading barrister ‘despairing’ over Labor fundraiser

The Palaszczuk government has attracted criticism from both sides of politics after Scott Emerson exclusively revealed much of the cabinet had attended a fundraising function.

Former Queensland Integrity Commissioner Gary Crooke QC told Scott cash-for-access schemes are a bipartisan issue, with both parties using such events to “feather their nest” against the better interests of Queenslanders.

Mr Crooke, senior counsel during the anti-corruption Fitzgerald Inquiry, has spent decades speaking out on the issue.

“A political party is a sectional interest.

“It’s fundamentally wrong not to appreciate that what you hold in trust is for the benefit of the community, and not to be sold for the benefit of the party.

“One day, I think, it will happen that they’ll be taken to the courts to call into account what they’re doing with money that was raising by … selling their responsibility or political power.

“I’m just almost despairing.”

