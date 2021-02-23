‘It’s been noticed’: Australian Open tournament a ‘huge success’ internationally

Tennis commentator Todd Woodbridge says the Australian Open was a “huge success” on the international stage.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports to wrap up the tournament.

“This event has set a precedent that says you can’t say no, you have to find ways to get things done,” he said.

“I think Craig Tiley and the team at Tennis Australia did an incredible job at working their way through that, negotiating with the state government and also the federal government to make it happen.

“Internationally, it was a huge success.

“This was the first time we had fans in the stand.

“What we are able to achieve … has been noticed.”

He said it was hard for the Aussies now to plan what next, with the COVID-19 situation different in each country.

“Mentally it will be a really hard year for our Aussies to go away.”

