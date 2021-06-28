4BC
Ipswich spark could be dimmed as lockdown looms over state

38 mins ago
Spencer Howson
IpswichSPARK IpswichTeresa Harding
Article image for Ipswich spark could be dimmed as lockdown looms over state

Queensland’s event organisers are keeping an anxious eye on restrictions and lockdown rumours as the state grapples with COVID-19 cases.

Among the events at risk is SPARK Ipswich, formerly known as the Ipswich Festival, which is due to start July 8.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding told Spencer Howson while it’s hoped many events could go ahead, everything hangs in the balance with the potential for restrictions to change.

“We’ll see here and cross our fingers and follow the rules.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s planned for SPARK Ipswich

Image: Ipswich Festivals / Facebook 

Spencer Howson
HealthLocalNews
