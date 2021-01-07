Ipswich man arrested over 2019 child death

Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man wanted in connection with the death of a child at Riverview on June 21, 2019.

The man has been charged with charged with murder, interfere with corpse and neglect.

Authorities became aware of the death when emergency services workers located the body of the 9-month-old boy inside the residence.

One woman has already been charged in relation to the case with one count of murder, one count of misconduct and six counts of failure to supply the necessities of life.

He is expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today.