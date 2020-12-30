4BC
Police renew search for man wanted in connection with child death

10 hours ago
4BC News
Police have released the image of a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man, Andrew Campbell, wanted in connection with the death of a child at a Sonter Street, Riverview address on June 21, 2019. 

Despite police appeals for Mr Campbell to come forward, he has made no contact with authorities.

Mr Campbell was living in the Riverview address at the time of the child’s death.

Authorities became aware of the death when emergency services workers located the body of the 9-month-old boy inside the residence.

One woman has already been charged in relation to the case with one count of murder, one count of misconduct and six counts of failure to supply the necessities of life.

While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of Andrew Campbell’s whereabouts are urged to contact police immediately.

CrimeNews
