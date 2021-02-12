‘Insanity’: Anger over decision to reduce health star rating of Aussie juice

A decision by food regulators today to class juice as a lower health rating than diet coke has some seeing red.

The Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation reduced the five-star rating for fruit juice to as low as two stars.

Federal Minister for Agriculture and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said it was insanity.

“This is just pure unadulterated madness, bureaucrats are taking control of this, sadly.

“This is just plain stupidity. The fact that our own state government was complicit with this, and actually supported this, just goes to show we have a state government that’s thinking all about themselves and the city and forgotten about the farmers and the product they are producing.

“They are producing world’s best product and they have just denigrated and downgraded it.”

He said if mums and dads “start turning their backs” on the product there would be serious ramifications.

Image: iStock