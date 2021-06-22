4BC
Infectious diseases expert’s view on extending hotel quarantine

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Professor Nigel McMillan
Article image for Infectious diseases expert’s view on extending hotel quarantine

An infectious diseases expert says he’s not convinced Australia should follow Singapore’s lead and extend quarantine for international travellers.

Professor Nigel McMillan from Menzies Health Institute said infection control measures are the key.

“What we see Singapore doing is from certain countries where they have a very high case load, they have increased it,” he told Scott Emerson.

“That’s because we know 95 per cent of people will turn viral positive over that 14 day period … that means one in 20 people might turn positive afterwards.

“We haven’t done that, I don’t think it would be particularly useful, we have had 19 escapes out of hotel quarantine, some of those are human error and a longer period of quarantine wouldn’t help.

“Hotel quarantine is a compromise, it’s not a proper hospital infectious diseases ward is it?”

Press PLAY below to hear his view on the latest COVID-19 case in Queensland 

Queensland records second case of community transmission

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
