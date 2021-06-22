Queensland records second case of community transmission

A man in his 60s has tested positive to coronavirus, linked to the flight attendant who spent time in the community while infected.

He was identified as a close contact to the woman after attending the Ellen Grove restaurant at the same time as the flight attendant.

While he entered self-isolation the next day when he was notified, CHO Dr Jeannette Young said Queensland Health is working to confirm whether the man left his home Sunday morning.

Dr Young said everyone who attended the restaurant during the timeframe the flight attendant was present have been in self-isolation.

Investigations into how transmission occurred within hotel quarantine to infect the flight attendant have led to a preliminary theory a quarantine staff member acted as a carrier.

“This is very early and we need to confirm it and we are looking at CCTV footage as we speak,” Dr Young said.

“We now that this staff member escorted one of the positive cases from Mongolia from their room to the ambulance so they could be transported to hospital.

“Then, that staff member, who was fully vaccinated, as was that gentleman from Mongolia, … went up to a higher level in the building and swabbed the lady who came from Portugal.”

Looking interstate, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland will lift its travel restrictions on Greater Melbourne residents as of 1am on Friday.

However, Queenslanders were heavily cautioned against travel to New South Wales.

“For Victorians wanting to come to our beautiful sunshine state and take a holiday, from 1am on Friday if you live in Greater Melbourne, obviously you’ve been barred from coming to Queensland, those restrictions disappear.”

He said Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked about the potential for border checkpoints to go up with the NSW cluster growing.

“They say they have moved away from that and they are now doing hot spots.”

