Genome sequencing indicates virus jumped during hotel quarantine

The Queensland Government has confirmed new details around the flight attendant who tested positive to coronavirus after spending time in the community.

Genome sequencing has now indicated the flight attendant’s COVID-19 is linked to another positive case recorded in hotel quarantine.

The linked cases did not arrive in Queensland on the same flight and were staying on different floors during their quarantine.

“We’re just working out how that transmission occurred,” said Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

The flight attendant is carrying the Alpha variant of COVID-19, which is known to be less infectious than the Delta variant, which is linked to Sydney’s current outbreak.

Dr Young confirmed the flight attendant had shopped at Cotton On during her visit to Brisbane DFO.

But she said “it’s important that anyone who went to the DFO … comes forward so we can work with them about what risks they have.”

Because the variant in question is less contagious than other strains, the Brisbane CBD, which was listed as a low-risk contact site from 5pm to 6pm on Saturday, is not of great concern at this time, as the positive case was outside while in the vicinity.

The following locations have been listed as close contacts of the flight attendant:

Date Place Suburb Arrival time Departure time Saturday 19 June 2021 DFO Brisbane (Airport)

18th Avenue Brisbane Airport 4pm 4.30pm

Anyone who has been to the above locations at the relevant times is required to immediately enter quarantine at their residence and fill out a contact tracing form.

Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions are set to be relaxed this Friday, despite the state recording a local case within the community over the weekend.

From 1am June 25, the following restrictions will be eased:

All restrictions at aged care, disability and hospital facilities will be lifted

The current limit of 100 people for gatherings at private residences will be removed

Self-service food will return

Indoor businesses such as restaurants, pubs and live music venues can now host up to three people for ever four square metres.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the COVID-19 check-in app will be expanded to more venues in exchange for “more freedom”.

Queenslanders will now be required to check in at food courts, hairdressers, caravan parks, theme parks and open houses.

Image: Getty