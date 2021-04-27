India flight suspension has potential to be extended, Home Affairs Minister says

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has not ruled out the possibility Australia’s border closure to India will be extended.

Yesterday, the federal government committed to suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15.

India is recording 300,000 new cases a day, according to official records.

“Yes, there’s a possibility that may be extended,” Ms Andrews told Neil Breen.

“Everyone hopes the situation in India will be improved dramatically.”

In the interim, the federal government will send humanitarian aid to India, with 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

“We’ll be doing all that we can to support India as they go through a terrible time.

“India is a very good friend of Australia and the South Pacific and they have done a lot of work to support other nations during COVID and that’s why Australia is so committed to making sure that we support India in their time of need.”

Image: Getty