4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • India flight suspension has potential..

India flight suspension has potential to be extended, Home Affairs Minister says

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
IndiaKaren Andrews
Article image for India flight suspension has potential to be extended, Home Affairs Minister says

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has not ruled out the possibility Australia’s border closure to India will be extended. 

Yesterday, the federal government committed to suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15.

India is recording 300,000 new cases a day, according to official records.

“Yes, there’s a possibility that may be extended,” Ms Andrews told Neil Breen.

“Everyone hopes the situation in India will be improved dramatically.”

In the interim, the federal government will send humanitarian aid to India, with 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

“We’ll be doing all that we can to support India as they go through a terrible time.

“India is a very good friend of Australia and the South Pacific and they have done a lot of work to support other nations during COVID and that’s why Australia is so committed to making sure that we support India in their time of need.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873