Australia suspends flights from India due to COVID-19

Australia is suspending all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to the horrific surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The Prime Minister announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

India is recording more than 300,000 cases a day.

Scott Morrison said the situation on India was “heartbreaking” but the risk was too great to Australia to continue bringing people into the country.

Australia will send medical supplies to India, including 500 ventilators and one million surgical masks, as part of a relief package.

He said the situation will continue to be reviewed.

I welcome the Federal Government’s decision to increase aid to India. We stand united to help. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) April 27, 2021

