In demand: Huge new ‘master planned community’ coming to Brisbane

A huge new development earmarked for Brisbane’s bayside area will help to service the huge influx of southerners moving to Queensland and pushing up house prices.

The 262 hectare development, located at Southern Redland Bay, will start construction later this year.

Social researcher Mark McCrindle said it’s the sort of housing and lifestyle that’s in demand.

“Australia is not used to creating new cities from scratch, our settlement pattern has been to expand the exisiting ones, so we are quite new at this approach,” he explained.

“If we look at who is moving to these new areas … it does tick all of the boxes.”

He said it’s likely to attract young families.

“They are more likely to want these master planned communities with all of the amenities, very aspirational with lots of bike paths, green spaces, opportunity to play, schools, shops.”

Image: iStock