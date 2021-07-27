4BC
‘I’ll tell you what was unacceptable’: Home Affairs Minister confronted over maverick MP

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19George ChristensenKaren Andrewslockdowns
Article image for ‘I’ll tell you what was unacceptable’: Home Affairs Minister confronted over maverick MP

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has been pressed to answer for the appearance of a Liberal Party colleague at an anti-lockdown rally in Mackay last week.

Federal backbencher George Christensen attended the rally alongside QAnon supporters and and anti-vaxxers, attracting public criticism.

Ms Andrews told Neil Breen she condemns the anti-lockdown protests, which occurred across the nation, for their super-spreading potential.

“It was foolhardy, it was stupid, and it was unacceptable,” she said.

But Neil wasn’t convinced.

“I’ll tell you what was unacceptable was your government’s reaction to George Christensen, who’s a member of your government, attending one of the rallies in Mackay.

“He got let off with a feathered tap – no one even had a crack at him; the Prime Minister didn’t even have a crack at him!

“There he was there spouting conspiracy theories at a rally. It wasn’t a good look for the government.”

Ms Andrews distanced herself from Mr Christensen’s comments.

“Well I didn’t agree. I didn’t and I don’t.

“He is entitled to his views, he is entitled to represent his community, but I don’t agree with his comments.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: George Christensen / Facebook

Neil Breen
News
