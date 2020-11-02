‘If only they could travel’: Qantas CEO hits out at QLD Premier over missed opportunity

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has lashed out at the Queensland government for keeping their border closed to Sydneysiders.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will review the health advice at the end of November.

Mr Joyce agreed with Ray Hadley it’s unreasonable to give would-be travellers only a few weeks to organise their Christmas plans.

“I don’t understand the logic … surely you would update your data … with the best information you had at the time.

“There were 11 million Aussies who went overseas … each year.

“If you could convert them into two domestic trips … that’s a massive boon to Australian domestic tourism: if only they could travel.”

Image: David Gray/Getty Images, Nine News