Iconic Rockhampton venue announces sad closure after COVID-19 crisis

57 mins ago
The iconic and much-loved Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton will close its doors.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page this morning (see full statement below), owners Colin and Vickie Bowden announced the sad news, saying the COVID-19 crisis had a major impact on the running of the pub.

The local tourist destination was established in 1862.

Ray Hadley reported the news on 4BC Radio this morning, saying it was a shame for everyone involved.

“The Great Western Hotel is an iconic local tourist destination which is heavily dependent on overseas and interstate visitors,” the statement read.

“The social distancing restrictions, border closures and travel restrictions have had a major impact on the Hotel.

“The Great Western is also reliant on major rodeos and music events both of which it is uncertain when they can resume.”

The owners say they welcome expressions of interest and hope the venue can live on.

Full statement from Great Western Hotel

 

Image: Facebook/Great Western Hotel

