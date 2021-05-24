Iconic Aussie pub made famous by Slim Dusty classic up for sale

An iconic Queensland pub has been listed for sale for the first time in 50 years.

Lee’s Hotel in Ingham, once called the Day Dawn Hotel, was made famous by this Slim Dusty classic, The Pub with No Beer, which was based on a poem written by a local sugarcane farmer.

Agent Antonio Curulli, from Tourism Brokers, said it was an icon in the 1960s.

“The pub is well-known as a nice drinking ground and it’s got a colourful history,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said the owners were ready to move on, and it was a great opportunity.

“It’s ready for someone to come in and operate.”

Image: Tourism Brokers