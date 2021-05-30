4BC
Hurdles ahead as mass vaccination hubs appear on the horizon

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19 vaccinemass vaccination hubs
Article image for Hurdles ahead as mass vaccination hubs appear on the horizon

The Queensland government confirmed over the weekend mass vaccination hubs will be opened to jab large numbers of people.

While no details have been released on how many hubs will be set up and when, the government is considering venues like Suncorp Stadium and the RNA Showgrounds.

Harvey Lister, the Asia Pacific CEO of ASM Global, which owns Suncorp Stadium, commended the move.

“You’ve got to give them credit for waiting until they were certain that they had firstly, enough vaccines and secondly, enough health professionals to deliver them,” he told Neil Breen.

But having seen mass vaccination hubs set up in the US, Mr Lister said there’s still parameters the government has to get right.

Press PLAY below to hear what’s needed to get mass vaccination hubs running 

Image: Getty 

