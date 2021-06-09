How you can save money on your weekly shop

A recent study has found up to 75 per cent of Australian households are spending more than they budget for at the grocery store.

In light of the numbers, marketing expert Dr Jason Pallant shared some tips for saving money in the aisles.

He told Deborah Knight “supermarkets … are designed with a lot of science behind them to encourage that impulse shopping behaviour.

“Everything that goes into the design of the store … [is] all planned to make you feel comfortable in there, … trying to get you to stay there.”

Image: Getty