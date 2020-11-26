4BC
How to stay out of the Emergency Department this summer

14 hours ago
Deborah Knight
First AidheatSummerweather
Article image for How to stay out of the Emergency Department this summer

As the hottest part of summer fast approaches, Australians are being warned to be aware of heat-related risks.

Caboolture Hospital Emergency Services nursing director Nerys Brackman told Deborah Knight that as well as young children and the elderly, tradies can be particularly prone to heatstroke and dehydration.

“Often when the heat comes up … they continue to work at their normal level.

“Lots of them like soft drink, especially Coke, which dehydrates you even more in the sun.”

She also highlighted pool safety for children and adults alike as an issue to be conscious of over summer.

“If anybody’s considering doing a first aid course, now’s a great time of year to do it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

AustraliaHealthNews
