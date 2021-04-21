How to get one of Queensland’s Brisbane and Whitsundays travel vouchers

Queenslanders are able to go in the draw to win one of 36,000 travel vouchers for holidays in Brisbane and the Whitsundays.

In the Whitsundays, 6000 vouchers of up to $200 will be available for people already staying in the region from May 4.

The vouchers can be collected through local hotels and visitor information centres

Whitsundays Holiday Dollars can be used for tourism experiences across the region, including the Whitsunday Islands, the Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday Coast.

The Holiday Dollars are valued at $100 and $200, to use for up to 50 per cent off selected accommodation and tourism experiences.

For Brisbane 30,000 vouchers of up to $100 will be available for use from May 6 to August 15.

These vouchers can be used across the Greater Brisbane region, the Scenic Rim and the Moreton Bay islands.

Queenslanders can enter the draw from April 27-30.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Brisbane lottery will be well timed to snag other deals in the CBD.

During May, 55 hospitality venues are offering dining deals as part of the Dine BNE City campaign.

“You can potentially get an accommodation voucher, [and] you can also get some great deals on meals,” he told Neil Breen.

“It’s a great opportunity to double up the discounts and the deals.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty