Dining deals to draw in Brisbanites into the CBD

Brisbanites will be able to snap up some dining deals as part of a campaign to encourage people back into the CBD.

The campaign, called Dine BNE City, runs from the 13-30 May, with 55 venues involved.

To see the deals, click HERE

CEO of hospitality giant Mantle Group, Arj Rupesinghe, said foot traffic was still down in the city but things were looking up.

“It’s the momentum that we lose when we have these lockdowns that knock the trade down, but we have definitely seen a lift in the last 2 weeks since masks have come off, domestic tourism has picked up,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The big thing we have seen in the last 2 weeks is the corporates returning to work, that’s the heartbeat of the CBD.”

He said the dining deals was a great concept.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock