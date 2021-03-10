How to catch a half-price flight in government’s tourism package
Australian travellers will be able to book hundreds of thousands of half-price airfares to more than a dozen regions.
This comes as part of the federal government’s $1.2 billion tourism package to drive economic recovery in tourism-reliant regions.
Destinations will include Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays, Alice Springs, Broome, Kangaroo Island, Launceston, Avalon and Merimbula.
Subsidised routes are largely inter-state.
Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar are expected to be the main airlines operating under the government’s subsidies.
Visit your chosen airline’s website from April 1 to take advantage of the cheap flights.
Image: Getty