4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to catch a half-price flight in government’s tourism package

8 hours ago
4BC News
TOURISMTravel
Article image for How to catch a half-price flight in government’s tourism package

Australian travellers will be able to book hundreds of thousands of half-price airfares to more than a dozen regions.

This comes as part of the federal government’s $1.2 billion tourism package to drive economic recovery in tourism-reliant regions.

Destinations will include Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays, Alice Springs, Broome, Kangaroo Island, Launceston, Avalon and Merimbula.

Subsidised routes are largely inter-state.

Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar are expected to be the main airlines operating under the government’s subsidies.

Visit your chosen airline’s website from April 1 to take advantage of the cheap flights.

 

Image: Getty 

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873